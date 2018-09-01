Elizabeth’s Obituary: The Two John Kelleys, Part 13

Start at the beginning or just go back to Part 12.

I found an obituary for Elizabeth Kelley Enoch. It’s not terribly helpful. I have confirmation now that her husband was well-known. The article’s mention of his business and the fact that her obituary appears in a town 150 miles from where she lived tells me the Enochs were known. Also that John did business in Cincinnati. I know now that Elizabeth died of pneumonia. And I can safely assume that the West Liberty newspaper ran this article, probably with more details since that was her local paper.

Sources for this post can be found here.

