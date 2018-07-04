A List Of Structures That Can Be Washed Away

we all stand on the same bridge

between birth and death

our delicately braided hair

tied back with memory neither smile

nor scowl in our stance do not deny

the air supporting

our delicately arched suspension

trusses girders cement

above the thread of the river

that does not appear

dangerous from this distance

remember rising water can upturn

cars swallow buildings innocence

can coax the bolts from their casings

one droplet can deliver a frightening ultimatum:

swim or drown

* This poem was inspired by the work of Gabriel Jesiolowski

written for the YeahWrite Fiction|Poetry challenge. Click the badge above to read more entries.

Early draft = constructive criticism is welcome.

Advertisements