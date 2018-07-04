Posted on by innatejames

A List Of Structures That Can Be Washed Away

we all stand on the same bridge
between birth and death
our delicately braided hair
tied back with memory neither smile
nor scowl in our stance do not deny
the air supporting
our delicately arched suspension
trusses girders cement
above the thread of the river
that does not appear
dangerous from this distance
remember rising water can upturn
cars swallow buildings innocence
can coax the bolts from their casings
one droplet can deliver a frightening ultimatum:
swim or drown

* This poem was inspired by the work of Gabriel Jesiolowski

written for the YeahWrite Fiction|Poetry challenge. Click the badge above to read more entries.

Early draft = constructive criticism is welcome.

