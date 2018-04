One sequin, Venus, stitched to recent night

A mourning dove on gnarly sycamore

The glint of Sun off failing satellite

Gray marble rolled across an onyx floor

My hope you travel safely home once more

The universe, our humble patch of yard

Til your return it’s here I will stand guard

Early draft of a rime royal for YeahWrite. Constructive criticism welcomed. To read other fiction and poetry, click the badge above.

