the grooms danced with their fingers
pointed toward each other
the emcee, wearing a crimson crown,
talked over the clinking of wine glasses, and
the 90s techno-house music only the gays like
churned for our hips
we’d forgotten how the other looked
tied up in suits and buttoned to the collar
so when friends joked that we were next up
to order creamy invitations, to book a fedora-ed swing band,
to shuttle around town trying samples of lemon cake,
we seriously considered it
but after so many chicken tikka dinners eaten,
seasons of The Simpson watched,
funerals attended, dishes washed,
and lullabies sung to tabby cats,
we decided life was
ceremony enough
4 Replies to “Ceremony Enough”
absoutely true – life together is enough
SO gorgeous!
This is really wonderful
The movement through this is so lovely, the buildup through the longest lines, then the comfort of lessening tension and shorter lines through the second half. And the last couplet, :))