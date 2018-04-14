Posted on by innatejames

Ceremony Enough

the grooms danced with their fingers
pointed toward each other

the emcee, wearing a crimson crown,
talked over the clinking of wine glasses, and

the 90s techno-house music only the gays like
churned for our hips

we’d forgotten how the other looked
tied up in suits and buttoned to the collar

so when friends joked that we were next up
to order creamy invitations, to book a fedora-ed swing band,

to shuttle around town trying samples of lemon cake,
we seriously considered it

but after so many chicken tikka dinners eaten,
seasons of The Simpson watched,

funerals attended, dishes washed,
and lullabies sung to tabby cats,

we decided life was
ceremony enough

