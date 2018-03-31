Left To Thieve My Day

When I was 5, I had a long night. I slept through

a fire alarm a whole day Christmas night. I wandered

out of the way to get a hundred years old. Angry,

my mother is a little more than I can afford to pay

for a new job. My father went well as I’d hoped,

and I had to be left

I followed my friends to the show today

but I didn’t want you to be there. Enjoy this game

but it’s hard not to love the original. I hope I can make it

better because I’m not sure I know what I want to be. At midnight,

the moon and I was thinking it would be terrible but it wasn’t

the worst I was just thinking of the night and if it doesn’t work

I will still have the same thing I just thought it would be terrible

but it wasn’t the only thing that you have

Wolves and bats have been there for years and now

they are all about the same way. An owl and I have been pondering

how important is it for us to actually eat food from our land

In the morning? Will try once more to seize that near happy,

tired of thieving my day!

This is a collaborative effort by the Fun With Words class. Each participant used predictive text to finish a prompt I gave them as an exercise on using surprising language.

