Everyone Inside Me Is a Fruit Bat

Mind was the attic of a forgotten house

squatting next to a 7-11—every dim and

sulking thing expected from a child’s flying

nightmare. Inside, they glide around rafters,

through the cobwebs of lovers’ voices, out holes

in the roof, into the more sanguine midnight.

When creatures share limited space and false reputations

for transformation—the monsters, bloodsuckers, they’ll steal

your thoughts!—they are bound to grow frustrated

with each other. They will return to hang upside down

and leathery wings will fold over their torsos

like apathy over the ruins of a house

The idea for this poem was so stolen from Melissa Studdard who stole her idea from Anne Sexton.

