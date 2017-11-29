Everyone Inside Me Is a Fruit Bat

Mind was the attic of a forgotten house
squatting next to a 7-11—every dim and
sulking thing expected from a child’s flying
nightmare. Inside, they glide around rafters,
through the cobwebs of lovers’ voices, out holes
in the roof, into the more sanguine midnight.
When creatures share limited space and false reputations
for transformation—the monsters, bloodsuckers, they’ll steal
your thoughts!—they are bound to grow frustrated
with each other. They will return to hang upside down
and leathery wings will fold over their torsos
like apathy over the ruins of a house
The idea for this poem was so stolen from Melissa Studdard who stole her idea from Anne Sexton.
