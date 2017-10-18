Your strut down Fourth toward me is a blue-jeaned alleluia
one last blast of heat before November’s frost
each footstep is a stone thrown into an empty cargo hold
I want to be the hunger you hold
between your hips and under your tongue alleluia
to be together again is to study the frost
glistening on two parallel lines of train track frost
so cold it licks our arms our legs until you hold
my future once more in your hand amen alleluia
Whisper alleluia before the frost takes hold again
One Reply to “Sidewalk Prayer”
I like the contrast between warm and cold. Beautiful imagery.