Sidewalk Prayer

Your strut down Fourth toward me is a blue-jeaned alleluia

one last blast of heat before November’s frost

each footstep is a stone thrown into an empty cargo hold

I want to be the hunger you hold

between your hips and under your tongue alleluia

to be together again is to study the frost

glistening on two parallel lines of train track frost

so cold it licks our arms our legs until you hold

my future once more in your hand amen alleluia

Whisper alleluia before the frost takes hold again

Sandra Mode

Advertisements